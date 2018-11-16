Reviews: Mariah’s ‘Caution,’ ‘Widows’; ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

Listen to me. Mariah Carey did not come to play with you heaux! On her 15th studio album, she put in work and you can absolutely hear it! It’s a solid 10 tight tracks and they are back-to-back jams. There are no interludes, no skits, no intros, no outros and unlike her past semi-autobiographical titles, this one is simple and direct; Caution.

As the Giver of Life, the Queen of Clapbacks, the Mighty Mistress of Midtempo, the Snatcher of Weaves, Wigs & Wannabes, she is indeed back to remind us just how truly formidable she can be.

The record boasts two strong ballads “With You” and “Portrait,” but the latter is refreshingly tender and moving. “Portrait” is arguably one of her finest and most emotional ballads in decades. It’ll take you places you may not even want to go.

And while she can get you all up in your feelings, she’s still that girl who can sit in a studio on a bar-stool, take deep drags on cigarettes and concoct signature midtempo jeep and club-bangers. Lest we ever forget, she’s the one who basically created and perfected the formula.

The title-track “Caution” is a layered, sly, almost serpentine-like groove that’ll have your neck swerving. The supremely confident and operatic swag of “Giving Me Life” (with Slick Rick and Blood Orange) is a low key hip hop opus. The smirky, percolating deliciousness of “GTFO,” the bouncy naughtiness of “Stay Long Love You” (featuring Gunna) and the grown-ass “One Mo Gen” are notable as well.

The triumphant, throbby, excellence of “The Distance” (with Ty Dolla $ign) is particularly impressive. Listen for that faint, partial, Prince Do Me melody that Quincy Jones once describes as ‘ear-candy’ that average listeners may not even pick up on.

What really gets the party start tho’ is the 90’s flavored “A No No.” With that instantly addictive sample of Jeff Lorber’s “Rain Dance” and its latter counterpart “Crush On You.” It’s a splendid, exuberant jam that begs for an already rumored remix with Cardi B and a Lil’ Kim.

But oh! On the exquisite, meditative succor of and Timbaland’s “8th Grade,” Carey is having a moment! On the opening? With those elegant finger-snaps? Bay-Bee? You know she’s getting ready to let us have it! With Carey’s vocal alacrity, between her honey-soaked alto, soothing, soaring backgrounds Timbaland’s soothing percussive beats, the latter third is melodically hypnotic.

“8th Grade” is probably one of her best hip hop collaborations ever. It is a superb paring and you may not want it to end. For those who insist on bemoaning the long-gone days of records like Music Box, what can I tell you? She’s a twice-divorced, single mother of two now. She’s just not that girl anymore. She is, however, a grown-ass woman and as such, she’s now proudly, rightfully and defiantly doing ”her,” and you can either stay in the past or keep growing along with her. I know which of those two scenarios I prefer and projects like this solidify that supremely well. “Caution” is a total bop!