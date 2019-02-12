Revry Coming to Comcast’s Xfinity X1

Global LGBTQ+ streaming network Revry announced a deal with Comcast that will soon bring its service to Comcast’s Xfinity X1. (See televised announcement HERE on Cheddar.com)

The forthcoming launch on Xfinity X1 is part of Revry’s plans to continue to expand its reach for its diverse mix of films, series, music, podcasts and originals. One of several partnerships the streaming network expects to announce this year, Revry’s availability on X1 bolsters its cumulative reach to over 50 million viewers across platforms.

At launch, Xfinity X1 customers will be able to subscribe to the service and access it over the Internet by saying “Revry” into their X1 Voice Remote. Additionally, they can simply say “Pride” or “LGBTQ” to access Xfinity X1’s broader LGBTQ Film and TV on demand destination, the first diverse, community endorsed LGBTQ entertainment experience in the home that features one of the most complete libraries of LGBTQ entertainment, soon to include Revry available anywhere. X1 customers will be able to sign up for Revry directly on X1, and add it to their service for $6.99 per month.

“Launching on X1 will be a game changer and allow Revry to bring more authentic LGBTQ+ stories and content to millions more homes in the US,” states Revry CEO Damian Pelliccione. “Our dream of becoming easily accessible to people who need to hear these stories from around the world is one step closer to becoming a reality!”

“We’re excited Xfinity X1 customers will soon be able to enjoy Revry Originals like Room To Grow and Queens of Kings starring Drag Race Winner Aquaria, plus movies, shorts, music and podcasts all within the ease of the X1 experience,” said Jean-Claire Fitschen, Executive Director, Multicultural Consumer Services, Comcast Cable. “Revry’s expansive offering includes stories of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender experience that our customers will love and greatly complement our current collection of programming for this audience.”

Revry strives to be a source for authentic queer representation with fresh, innovative LGBTQ content from all around the world. The company states that it is committed to inclusion and creating a space for all voices in the LGBTQ+ community, and is offering an equity crowdfunding campaign on SeedInvest (https://www.seedinvest.com/revry/seed) which is closing shortly. Anybody, regardless of income, can invest in the private company.