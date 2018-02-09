Revry ‘Shares the Love’ With Trevor Project

Digital network launches initiative to donate half of all yearly subscription fees to Youth Crisis Intervention Organization

The Revry digital network is committed to make a difference for queer youth through a joint “#ShareTheLove” initiative, donating half of all annual subscription fees in February and March to the Trevor Project’s global initiative TrevorSpace.org.

Revry’s commitment TrevorSpace will “help us continue growing that platform so that every young LGBTQ person in the world has an outlet where they can safely be their true selves,” said Calvin Stowell, Trevor Project’s Chief Growth Officer.

The global digital entertainment network features original queer content that includes narrative and documentary films, digital series, shorts, podcasts and music.

“It is clear Revry is an innovator in sharing queer digital media globally—and that kind of outreach with our stories helps bring not only more awareness, but further acceptance to places where our queer brethren need it the most,” said Stowell. “We are grateful to have the support of Revry’s initiative to donate funds to TrevorSpace.org so that we can continue our mission to reach and save the lives of our LGBTQ family internationally.”

“TrevorSpace is one of our communities greatest global ‘first responders,’ and nothing is more important than letting our youth know they are loved and have a safe space to be themselves no matter what culture they live in,” said Revry CEO Damian Pelliccione. “I hope that people of all generations will join us to ‘Share The Love’ these next two months.”

Viewers can sign up for an annual subscription to Revry HERE

The Trevor Project’s mission is to end suicide among gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and questioning young people. Unlike the Trevor Lifeline, TrevorText, or TrevorChat, TrevorSpace is not a crisis intervention tool, but rather an international social media site giving LGBTQ youth from all over the world a safe place to connect with each other and find support among their peers.

LGBTQ youth ages 13 through 24 and their friends and allies can create personal profiles and connect with other young people, as well as find resources within their communities. TrevorSpace is carefully monitored by administrators designated by The Trevor Project to ensure all content is age appropriate, youth-friendly and factual. This ensures the site provides the safest space possible for its young members, and that TrevorSpace remains a safe space for all LGBTQ people.

The Trevor Project offers a suite of crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as a peer-to-peer social network support for LGBTQ young people under the age of 25, TrevorSpace.