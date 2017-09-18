RuPaul’s Drag Race Stars Headline Disney Gay Days

The 20th Gay Days at Disneyland are expected to draw more than 30,000 LGBT park-hoppers from all over the country on Friday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 8,

Friday’s highlights include Wonderland, a dance party with DJ Ray Rhodes (Tiger Heat, KBIG 104.), and featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race favorite Alyssa Edwards. The event runs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Rumba Room Live at the Anaheim Garden Walk. Admission $25.

Saturday, Oct. 7, will be Gay Day at Disneyland, which includes a full day of activities in the park and culminates with Kingdom, the weekend’s signature dance party featuring DJ Roland Blemares and special performances by Todrick Hall and RuPaul stars Morgan McMichaels, Chad Michaels and Delta Work. Kingdom will be held at the ESPN Zone in Downtown Disney from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Tickets for $50 include free game play of the ESPN Zone’s multitude of games for the first hour.

Saturday will also feature Miss Coco Peru, performing her new show, The Taming of the Tension. Tickets are $35.

Sunday, Oct. 2, will be Gay Day at Disney’s California Adventure, and the Gay Days Anaheim pool party, PLUNGE! from noon until 4 p.m., at the Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel. DJ Zach Moos will be spinning while Mermaids splash around in the pool. Tickets are $25.

VIP Gold tickets include access to an exclusive cocktail party with celebrity guests: Alec Mapa and Disney legend Bob Gurr.

Both days in the parks will feature gatherings only available over Gay Days weekend, including a scavenger hunt, a group photo, a lesbian ice cream social, group meet ups at varying attractions, and many more events targeted to families, teens, bears, couples and Mouseketeers of every ilk. A complete schedule is available at the Gay Days website: www.GayDaysAnaheim.com

Other highlights of the weekend include free gift bags at the Gay Days Welcome Center (located inside the Trillium Room of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel), film screenings, and mixers.

Gay Days Anaheim is a “mix-in” with the park’s other weekend guests, but gays and lesbians are encouraged to wear red shirts to identify each other. Official T-shirts are available at the official Gay Days at Disneyland website. Note: Gay Days Anaheim is not a Disney-sponsored event so Disney will not have any information regarding the “unofficial” happening.

Sponsors include Delta Airlines, Ketel One, Howard Johnson Anaheim, Adventures by Disney, Aulani, and AC Howard Law. Media sponsors are Pride.com, The Fight, Queerty, Rage, and EDGE.

For more details, including discounted hotel rooms and park tickets, visit www.GayDaysAnaheim.com.