Disneyland Gay Days Schedule

Noon-8:00 PM: Gay Days Welcome Center

Buy the official Gay Days Anaheim T-Shirt, limited edition pin and tickets to Plunge!, the Gay Days Anaheim pool party, in theTrillium Room, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel. Pick up a FREE goodie bag, meet the sponsors or just say hello. Learn more about the Welcome Center by clicking here!

5:00 PM: PRIDE Meet Up!

Grand Californian Hotel, Barisa Courtyard, FREE!

Come join Disneyland’s LGBTQ resource group for the first Gay Days gathering of the weekend!

7:00 PM: Movie Under the Stars; HOCUS POCUS

The Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel (900 S. Disneyland Dr. Free Shuttle available). FREE!!!

Sisters! It’s time to get hexed! We’ll start with cocktails on the lawn of the beautiful Anaheim Majestic before things get … darker. Then we’ll break out the pillows and blankets for an al fresco screening of that Halloween essential, Hocus Pocus, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. The movie will end just in time to view the Halloween fireworks from the Anaheim Majestic’s lawn. Seating is limited so get there early!!!

​9:00 PM–1:00 AM: Wonderland

Rumba Room Live, Anaheim Garden Walk (400 W. Disney Way)

Tickets $25, 21+

Let’s get Gay Days Anaheim going with DJ Ray Rhodes host, Kelly Bailey, and a special performance from RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar, DETOX! There’s something for everyone at this mad bash. Tickets for Wonderland are available now —or you can purchase a VIP Party Pass to get into Kingdom, Plunge AND Wonderland! VIP guests at Wonderland have access to their own lounge and bar. What is it that Alice was told to do? Oh, yeah: “Drink me!”

​9:30 PM: SCREENING: The Rookie!

Sorrell Room, Grand Californian Hotel, FREE!

See Castle star Nathan Fillion in his brand new show! Starting over isn’t easy, especially for small town guy John Nolan who, after a life altering incident, is pursuing his dream of being an LAPD officer. As the force’s oldest rookie, he’s met with skepticism from some higher ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis.

10:30 PM: Here TV’s Movie Night: Falling for Angels

Sorrell Room, Grand Californian Hotel, FREE!

In this riveting anthology series, an all-star cast led by Steve Grand, Daniel Franzese, Jason London, Alec Mapa and many more, explore every facet of modern-day relationships—love, sex positivity, sexual health and heartbreak.

Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018

​8:00 AM–Midnight: Gay Day at Disneyland

Put on your red shirt and get ready to ride. Watch the Happiest Place on Earth become the gayest!

11:00 AM: The Big Red Boat

Mark Twain Riverboat, Rivers of America

Ahoy matey! Looking to mix, mingle or make a new friend? Then come, aboard as we sail, once again, around the Rivers of America!

​11:00 AM: The Gay Days Scavenger Hunt

In front of the Jolly Holiday Bakery, Main Street

It’s back! The Scavenger Hunt returns this year with an all new hunt just for you.

For more information go to gdascavengerhunt@gmail.com and express your interest.

Noon: Family Lunch

Plaza Inn on Main Street, U.S.A.

Are you a gay family here with your kids? Meet other families for the Plaza’s famous fried chicken. Special Gay Days Anaheim Rainbow Cake available.

​Noon: Tomorrowland Teen Lunch

Redd Rockett’s Pizza Port, Tomorrowland

Teens looking to chill can grab a slice at this new meet up, scheduled just for them.

Noon: Ladies Who Lunch

Rancho del Zocalo, Frontierland

Women who love women can meet up for a spicy dish at this restaurant (and the food’s not bad either!). Keep your eyes peeled for the ladies in red.

Noon, Hungry Bear Lunch Gathering

Hungry Bear Restaurant, Critter Country

All you bears and bear-lovers hankering for some good eats had best meet up here for one big jamboree.​

5:30 PM: Teen Java Jive

Starbucks, Main Street USA

An informal meet up for teens who want to hang out and grab a frapucinno.

5:30–7pm, VIP Gold Cocktail

TBA

Join us for a an exclusive celebrity reception with complimentary cocktails and celebrity guests! This party is always one of the secret highlights of the year. You MUST have purchased VIP Gold Pass in advance to attend this event.

7:00 PM: Get Goofy with the Families!

Goofy’s Playhouse, Toontown

Get goofy and bounce around with other families in Toontown!

9:00 PM–1:30 AM: Kingdom

Highway 39, Anaheim (1563 State College Blvd.)

Tickets $50. 18+

Garrett Clayton (Teen Beach Movie, Hairspray Live!) and DJ Roland Belmares headline the centerpiece event of the Gay Days weekend, with special performances by RuPaul’s Drag Race favorites Mayhem Miller, Mariah Balenciaga and Delta Work! Come get crowned at Kingdom’s brand new home, Highway 39, where vintage cars are the theme. What have YOU got under the hood? Tickets on sale now, or you can purchase a VIP Party Pass to get into Kingdom, Plunge! AND Wonderland!

Sunday, October 7, 2018

8:00 AM–10:00 PM: Gay Day at Disney’s California Adventure

Enjoy the wonders of California, Disney style! Ease on down the road of Buena Vista Street and don’t forget to pull into Cars Land (we recommend the food at Flo’s)!

Noon–4:00 PM: Plunge!

The Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel (900 S. Disneyland Dr. Free Shuttle available)

$25, 21+

You may get wet! Get ready to dive into the Gay Days Anaheim pool party! DJ Zach Moos returns to the tables and our very special mer-men and sea creatures from Dark Tide Productions will be returning to the water! Tickets on sale now!

2:30 PM: Ladies Ice Cream Social

Clarabelle’s, Disney California Adventure (near park entrance)

Just an information gathering of gals for a cool, refreshing treat.

8:00 PM: Gay at the Grand

Hearthstone Lounge, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel, Free!

Join us for a relaxing way to end the weekend. Kick back and enjoy a cocktail at this unofficial gathering in the stunning Grand.

