‘Selena’ Out Under the Stars

“Selena,” Jennifer Lopez’s breakthrough role, will be the next film to screen at the popular OUT Under the Stars, on Friday, Aug. 10, at Hollywood Forever.

This instant classic celebrates the life of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez and the people who still love her today. The LA LGBT Center’s Los Angeles Women’s Network and Young Professionals Council will host this summer movie night, benefiting the Center’s programs and services.

Come early to relax and picnic while you enjoy a live DJ, free swag from our sponsors, and undoubtedly a few surprises! Prior to the 8:30 p.m. screening, Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles (the world’s only LGBT mariachi band, that we know of) will perform.

VIP entry at 6 p.m., $150 for the pair of tickets. General admission is $25 at 6:30 p.m. Hollywood Forever, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles.

For tickets and info go to: LA/LGBTCENTER.org/Movie