‘Simply diVine’ Returns to Hollywood Forever April 27

Celebrity Chef Susan Feniger, event co-chair.

Following its successful inaugural run at Hollywood Forever last year, the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s 14th annual Simply diVine food and wine soiree, will return to the local landmark on Saturday, April 27, from 6–9 p.m.



Extraordinary food and drinks from some of L.A.’s most popular restaurants, wineries, distilleries, breweries, and more will be available to sample. All proceeds support the Center’s life-changing and life-saving programs and services.



“We couldn’t be more excited to showcase the best food, wine, beers, and spirits Los Angeles has to offer, especially when the Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary,” said event co-chair and celebrity chef Susan Feniger.



Culinary Arts Training Program



“This year, we will be opening a new culinary arts training program at the Center’s new Anita May Rosenstein Campus, where LGBTQ youth can learn a truly marketable skill to help propel them to success in the professional world. In addition, the new kitchen will produce fresh meals for youth and senior residents as well as drop-in clients impacted by homelessness. Cheers to the Center—and to you—for building a world where LGBT people thrive! I want everyone to come out and support Simply diVine!”



A one-hour exclusive early entry to the main event begins at 5 p.m. with a CLUP VIP Lounge ticket, which includes private bartenders; tastings of rare wines and Tito’s Handmade Vodka; live music; celebrity chef experiences; and more. Complimentary drive-on VIP parking included.



To date, some of the restaurant partners include Border Grill, Bourbon Steak, Gracias Madre, hinoki and the bird, Hock+Hoof, Huntington Dining, Jaffa, Kismet, Lovely Eats, Pizzeria il Fico, Rossoblu, and Salazar.



Wineries, craft beers, spirits, specialty coffees, and juicers include PRP Wine International, Seedlip Drinks, and Tequila Partida.



Sous Chef sponsors are Hollywood Forever and Wells Fargo; Sommelier sponsors are RideYellow and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.



Celebrity Co-chairs



In addition to Feniger, Simply diVine will be helmed by returning co-chairs David Bailey (HGTV’s Selling L.A. and Keller Williams Beverly Hills)—who, like Feniger, also serves on the Center’s Board of Directors—and Laurie Deddens, beverage steward at Pavilions West Hollywood. Jory Burton from Sotheby’s International Realty returns as this year’s Host Committee Chair.



Music and entertainment at the main event will be provided by DJ SACCS.



For the latest news and updates about the event, follow @lalgbtcenter on social media and check simplydivinela.org for a complete list of participating food and tasting partners. Don’t forget to tag us @lalgbtcenter in your photos by using the hashtag#simplydivine.



Event location: Hollywood Forever, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038



TICKETS: General FOODIE Ticket: $150; CLUB VIP Tickets: $500 through April 27. To purchase tickets, visit simplydivinela.org.



NOTE: All online ticket sales end on April 27 at 5 p.m. Tickets available at the door ($160 per general FOODIE ticket) on a first-come, first-served basis until sold out.

