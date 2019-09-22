Star-Studded Tribute Honors 50 Years of Center’s Work

Bobby Berk, Pauley Perrette, Karamo Brown.

On Saturday evening, singers Sia, Rufus Wainwright and Melissa Etheridge shared the Greek stage with Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda (“Grace & Frankie”), “Queer Eye’s” Karamo Brown & Bobby Berk, and many more in a salute to a half-century of struggles and historic victories for the Los Angeles LGBT Center and the LGBT community.



The 50th anniversary festivities kicked off with the “Gold Anniversary Vanguard Celebration,” an elegant dinner among friends and supporters, followed by a star-studded “Hearts of Gold” concert and multimedia show with a “rainbow carpet” arrivals line.

Hayley Kiyoko, Lorri L. Jean

The A-list entertainment also included Country artist Ty Herndon; actress-singer Jenifer Lewis (“Black-ish”), who closed out the show; Valentina (“RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars,” FOX’s “Rent: Live”), and singer-actor Thelma Houston.



Tomlin and Fonda were presenters for the show, and gushed about the Center’s services for the community, from Health Services, Social Services and Housing, to Culture and Education, Leadership and Advocacy. Other presenters included included Berk and Brown, comedians Kathy Griffin, Bruce Vilanch and Tig Notaro, dancer-YouTube personality Frankie Grande, recording artist Hayley Kiyoko, Nico Santos (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “Superstore“), Zeke Smith (Survivor), the cast of “Good Trouble” including Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Emma Hunton, Josh Pence, and Zuri Adele, and pre-produced segment with Margaret Cho (Comedian).

Jorn Weisbrodt & Rufus Wainwright

Rep. Adam Schiff and Center CEO Lorri L. Jean

Additional guests in attendance included August Getty (Fashion Designer), Brigitte Nielsen (Actress/Model/Singer), Kevin Alejandro (Actor, Lucifer), Lesley-Ann Brandt (Actress, Lucifer), Jake Borelli (Actor, Grey’s Anatomy), Manny MUA (Make-up Artist/YouTube Personality), Alexandra Grey (Actress, Transparent), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Actress, For the People), Ariadne Getty (Philanthropist), and more.

During the Gold Anniversary Vanguard Celebration, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) introduced Los Angeles LGBT Center CEO Lorri L. Jean on-stage and remarked that he is proud to represent the Center in Washington DC.

