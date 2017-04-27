Street Food Cinema Kicks Off This Weekend

The 6th season of Street Food Cinema kicks off with “La La Land” Saturday, April 29, at Exposition Park in Los Angeles, including a performance of “Someone in the Crowd” by Theatre 360, and a Q&A with Oscar-winning composer Justin Hurwitz lead by “Access Hollywood’s” Scott Mantz.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the Band plays at 6:30 p.m., and the movie starts at 8:30 p.m. Emcee Paul Hauser (“Super Troopers 2,” “Kingdom”) welcomes the special guests, which in addition to Hurwitz include Kyle Chan from Kyle Chan Design (his jewelry designs were worn by Emma Stone in the film) and Chef Jet Tila (Food Network’s “Cutthroat Kitchen” and “Chopped”).

This outdoor movie experience was launched by husband-and-wife team Steve Allison & Heather Hope-Allison, incorporating a variety of food trucks, live entertainment and interactive experiences.

On July 15 Street Food Cinema offers camping at the King Gillett Ranch in Malibu, featuring a 30th anniversary screening of “Dirty Dancing,” followed by “Lost Boys” on Sept. 30.

The food truck lineup includes: Banh Mi in LA, Belly Bombz, Comet BBQ, Cousins Maine Lobster, Dogtown Dogs, Meat the Greek, Papa Fritz, Pico House, Royal Kebab, Sabores de Mexico, Son of a Bun, Street Kitchen LA, Ta Bom Truck, Woody’s Grill, I Love Funnel Cakes, La Puff, Apollo’s Expresso & Shave Ice, Drunken Cake Pops, Funtime Kettle Corn & more.

For more details and the full Street Food Cinema Schedule, see: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/p4nmrw3naixwjcs/AAB_gt2qo3Qen6y7RvU0qPpEa?dl=0

For tickets and more information go to: http://www.streetfoodcinema.com/la-la-land/