Stylist’s Birthday Bash Launches Cosmetic Donation Program

When you look good you feel good.

A lot of people will look and feel better thanks to hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimon. The internationally-known stylist used his 30th birthday party at The Village to launch the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Trans Cosmetic Donation Program.

Guests included Janet Mock, Angelica Ross, Isis King, and a performance by Gia Gunn from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

The program benefits transgender clients of the Center and of local trans-specific organizations, which will receive unused personal hygiene products and cosmetics.

“Being a feminist and working in the beauty industry, I thought for a long time about how I could give back to make a difference,” said Fitzsimons, whose clients have included Adele, Kourtney Kardashian, and model Ashley Graham. “I receive boxes and boxes of self-care and beauty products every single day—never knowing what to do with them. I decided to create this program and pool our resources because your appearance can empower you and make you feel confident.”

Trans women, particularly trans women of color, experience higher rates of poverty and unemployment, says an LGBT Center spokesperson. By receiving these unused beauty products, they may be able to shine as their authentic selves during job interviews, at professional networking events, and in the workplace.

Fitzsimon designated the center’s Transgender Economic Empowerment Project (TEEP) to be the “keeper” of these donations.

“We’re ready to accept donations of unused personal hygiene and cosmetic products,” says the spokesperson.

“Transgender and gender non-conforming people need these products to look their best and to shine as their authentic selves, particularly at job interviews, professional networking events, and in the workplace,” said Drian Juarez, program manager of TEEP. “I urge the many brands, stylists, influencers, and editors who are part of the multibillion-dollar beauty industry to help trans and gender non-conforming people thrive.”

Donations of unused personal hygiene and cosmetic products may be brought to the LA LGBT Center’s facility at 1220 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood, during business hours. Donors are encouraged to notify Center staff members that the products are for the Transgender Economic Empowerment Project.

Hair and beauty companies, among them Alterna Haircare, Mane Addicts, Bioré, and L’Oréal, have already committed to donate products to the program. Some of the local partner organizations that have already expressed interest in receiving donated products are APLA Health, Asian Pacific AIDS Intervention Team, Bienestar, Transgender Health Program at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, Minority AIDS Project, and TransLatin@ Coalition.

To learn more about the center’s Transgender Economic Empowerment Project, visit lalgbtcenter.org/TEEP. For more about Andrew Fitzsimons, follow him on Instagram at @AndrewFitzsimons.