The Back Story: Filmmaker Quentin Lee in Role of ‘Dad’

Filmmaker Quentin Lee takes on one of his most challenging projects ever as he documents what happens once he decides to become a dad.

“Gay Hollywood Dad,” originally developed as a web series, is a feature that follows the ups and downs and upside-downs that Lee (“Shopping For Fangs,” “White Frog”) endures as he puts his plan into action.

Click the video for The Back Story with Laurie, as Gowerho Editor Laurie Schenden talks with Lee about the making of the web series and feature.

The feature premieres in New York at the Asian American International Film Festival on Thursday, Aug. 2, and will be available on Amazon Instant Video Aug. 3.

To watch episodes in the web series at Revry (subscription required) click here.