The Hands Behind ‘Man Made’

The award-winning film “Man Made” follows the lives of four men as they prepare to compete at TransFitCon in Atlanta, the only all trans-bodybuilding competition in the world.

Director T Cooper, who wrote the film with his wife, Allison Glock-Cooper, delves into the men’s personal lives and explores their diverse journeys to self-identity.

The film premiered at the 2018 Atlanta Film Festival, where it took the Best Documentary Feature, Jury Award.

The Coopers attended two Outfest 2018 screenings of the film (a second was added to the last day of the film festival) with two of the film’s subjects, Mason and Kennie, and spoke with Goweho.com Editor Laurie Schenden. Click the video to watch their interview.

Journalist Laurie Schenden covers the entertainment industry, with many of her notable celebrity interviews appearing in the Los Angeles Times and other national and international publications. As a longtime columnist and feature writer for the LA Times, she also covered events and California destinations for the lifestyle, Outdoors and Travel sections. Laurie Schenden's international pieces include the long-running Where Are They Now celebrity feature for Spotlight Magazine, published in five languages. Laurie has also contributed to numerous documentary films, and is currently producing a documentary for her own company, Saving Grace Films.

