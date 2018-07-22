The Hands Behind ‘Man Made’

The award-winning film “Man Made” follows the lives of four men as they prepare to compete at TransFitCon in Atlanta, the only all trans-bodybuilding competition in the world.

Director T Cooper, who wrote the film with his wife, Allison Glock-Cooper, delves into the men’s personal lives and explores their diverse journeys to self-identity.

The film premiered at the 2018 Atlanta Film Festival, where it took the Best Documentary Feature, Jury Award.

The Coopers attended two Outfest 2018 screenings of the film (a second was added to the last day of the film festival) with two of the film’s subjects, Mason and Kennie, and spoke with Goweho.com Editor Laurie Schenden. Click the video to watch their interview.