The Show Goes On: TCM Classic Fest Heads to Home Screens

Classic film buffs rebuffed over the cancellation of Hollywood’s 2020 TCM Classic Film Festival will get a some consolation. Turner Classic Movies (TCM) presents the TCM Classic Film Festival: Special Home Edition, beginning Thursday, April 16.

The showcase of TCM Classic Film Festival movies and moments from the past decade begins at 5 p.m. (PST), featuring films, TCM hosts, and special guests 24 hours a day through Sunday, April 19. All of the films included have been a part of the TCM Classic Film Festival in the past and slated for this year’s event.

Kicking off the festival at 5 p.m. (PST) is the 1954 “A Star Is Born,” written by Moss Hart, starring Judy Garland and James Mason, and directed by George Cukor.