The Show Goes On: TCM Classic Fest Heads to Home Screens
Classic film buffs rebuffed over the cancellation of Hollywood’s 2020 TCM Classic Film Festival will get a some consolation. Turner Classic Movies (TCM) presents the TCM Classic Film Festival: Special Home Edition, beginning Thursday, April 16.
The showcase of TCM Classic Film Festival movies and moments from the past decade begins at 5 p.m. (PST), featuring films, TCM hosts, and special guests 24 hours a day through Sunday, April 19. All of the films included have been a part of the TCM Classic Film Festival in the past and slated for this year’s event.
Kicking off the festival at 5 p.m. (PST) is the 1954 “A Star Is Born,” written by Moss Hart, starring Judy Garland and James Mason, and directed by George Cukor.
The festival continues on the TCM channel through 12:30 a.m. Sunday, with director Blake Edward’s 1982 comedy “Victor/Victoria,” starring Julie Andrews, Robert Preston, James Garner, Lesley Ann Warren, Alex Karras, and John Rhys-Davies.
Go to the festival website for a complete lineup of films and more details.
