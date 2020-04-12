Film

The Show Goes On: TCM Classic Fest Heads to Home Screens

By  | 

Classic film buffs rebuffed over the cancellation of Hollywood’s 2020 TCM Classic Film Festival will get a some consolation.  Turner Classic Movies (TCM) presents the TCM Classic Film Festival: Special Home Edition, beginning Thursday, April 16.

The showcase of TCM Classic Film Festival movies and moments from the past decade begins at 5 p.m. (PST), featuring films, TCM hosts, and special guests 24 hours a day through Sunday, April 19. All of the films included have been a part of the TCM Classic Film Festival in the past and slated for this year’s event.

Kicking off the festival at 5 p.m. (PST) is the 1954 “A Star Is Born,” written by Moss Hart, starring Judy Garland and James Mason, and directed by George Cukor.

The festival continues on the TCM channel through 12:30 a.m. Sunday, with director Blake Edward’s 1982 comedy “Victor/Victoria,” starring Julie Andrews, Robert Preston, James Garner, Lesley Ann Warren, Alex Karras, and John Rhys-Davies.

Go to the festival website for a complete lineup of films and more details.

Related Items

Journalist Laurie Schenden covers the entertainment industry, with many of her notable celebrity interviews appearing in the Los Angeles Times and other national and international publications. As a longtime columnist and feature writer for the LA Times, she also covered events and California destinations for the lifestyle, Outdoors and Travel sections. Laurie Schenden's international pieces include the long-running Where Are They Now celebrity feature for Spotlight Magazine, published in five languages. Laurie has also contributed to numerous documentary films, and is currently producing a documentary for her own company, Saving Grace Films.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply