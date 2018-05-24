TV Producer Brings ‘Mischief Hour’ to WeHo June 6

Television producer Page Hurwitz has put comedy shows such as “Last Comic Standing,” “Wanda Sykes Presents Herlarious,” “The Rosie Show,” and most recently, “Talk Show the Game Show” on the air. She’ll combine her expertise as a producer with her history in standup comedy to bring “The Mischief Hour Comedy Variety Show” to the Chapel in West Hollywood on June 6, during LA Pride week.

“It’s important that LBTQ women are celebrated at Pride; we often feel a bit overlooked or ignored,” Hurwitz tells Goweho.com.

And that’s why, when presented with an opportunity to produce an all-female show in the heart of West Hollywood, “it was a no-brainer,” she says.

“It’s an excellent way to help increase our visibility and participation during the week of [LA Pride] festivities. We can take pride in some of the LBTQ women who are making great strides in entertainment as we all coalesce and share some much needed laughs.”

The lineup includes comedy and musical performances from such fabulous local faves as Fortune Feimster (“The Mindy Project”), Rhea Butcher (“Take My Wife”), Scout Durwood (“Mary + Jane”), Sam Jay (“SNL,” “Comedy Central Presents”), Mindy Jones (Moby lead singer), and Sabrina Jalees (“The Nightly Show”).

“After the show, stick around for the Altargirl party! [It] will be a fun night!” says Hurwitz.

While Hurwitz has worked in television for nearly 20 years, she started in comedy as a performer onstage in San Francisco, so she knows the impact that a comic’s words can deliver.

“To me, a funny woman with a microphone can be incredibly powerful. Look at what Michelle Wolf just did at the WHCA [White House Correspondents Assn. dinner].

“Female comedians, including many who happen to be LBTQ, have helped shift the broader culture forward at various critical points in our history. Right now, we need them more than ever.”

While Hurwitz doesn’t have plans to produce “a lot live events,” she says: “I am always happy when I have a chance to give funny women the spotlight they deserve.”

The show begins at 8:30 p.m. in the Chapel at the Abbey, 696 N. Robertson, West Hollywood. Admission $10.

