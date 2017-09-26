WeHo Chamber to Host Creative Business Awards

Alan Johnson and William Karpiak of Ramada Plaza will receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Creative Business Awards to be held Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Jeremy West Hollywood. The event begins at 6 p.m. with a reception and silent auction sponsored by Beverly Center.

Now in its 34th year, the event celebrates businesses that have shown innovation and creativity in their business model. Nominees are selected by their peers and winners are voted by the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce (WHCC) membership.

The awards ceremony is the most important fundraiser for WHCC, a 501c6 non-profit organization. Funds raised contribute to programming and promotions for the business community.

Twenty-one nominees in seven categories were chosen for their innovative approach to business and/or creative merits in product and service. Businesses must be WHCC members and have made significant contributions to the West Hollywood business community. Members vote on nominees via an online ballot and the winners are announced at the event.

The 2017 nominees are:



Creative Concept (awarded to a business that is an innovator of a cool new concept, product or service), Pride Card Services, Synhergy and Tocaya.

Corporate Innovation (awarded to a business that has shown creative innovation in their corporate business model), Faring, Klean Treatment Centers and Thomas Employment Law Advocates, LLP.

John Chase Art & Design Award (awarded to a business that falls into the categories of art, performance art, fashion, design, architecture or any other creative arts realm) Jon Viscott, Maxfield and R&A Architecture + Design for The Harland.

Creative Communications (awarded to a business within public relations, marketing, outdoor media, branding, televisual arts, copyrighting, technology, social media, graphic design, writing etc.) Gear 6 Productions, Sam Borelli, Consultant & Educator and WeHo Times.

WeHo Attraction Award (awarded to a business that attracts visitors to West Hollywood or caters to the visitor and tourism market) Catch, Chamberlain West Hollywood and Micky’s.

Creative Community Service (awarded to a business or individual who has shown exemplary service to the community philanthropically, or as a volunteer, an ambassador, a non-profit or a representative of government) Ascencia, Café D’Etoile and Institute for Public Strategies.

Innovative Sustainability Award (awarded to a business that seeks to innovate green, sustainable products/services and is environmentally friendly, while striving to forward global social progress) Cycle Hop for WeHo Pedals, West Hollywood Community Housing Corporation and Zipcar.

For information, sponsorship and tickets, go to www.wehochamber.com.