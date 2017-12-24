WeHo Farmers’ Market Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1

The market will resume its regular hours on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shoppers can find organic produce, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, fresh fish, flowers, and more, each Monday at the Helen Albert Certified Farmers’ Market.

For more information, contact the City of West Hollywood’s Recreation Services Division, (323) 848-6530.