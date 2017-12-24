City of West Hollywood
Food
WeHo Farmers’ Market Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1
By|
The market will resume its regular hours on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Shoppers can find organic produce, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, fresh fish, flowers, and more, each Monday at the Helen Albert Certified Farmers’ Market.
For more information, contact the City of West Hollywood’s Recreation Services Division, (323) 848-6530.
← Previous Story Review: “Stuff” Infuses Relationships, Parenthood
You must be logged in to post a comment Login