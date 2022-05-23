West Hollywood Celebrates Pride With Women’s Freedom Festival, Pride Parade & More!

Actress Joely Fisher gives a simple explanation for her activism when it comes to women’s issues.

“I am a Woman. I am a Mother. I am a slayer of Dragons,” said the former “Ellen” cast member, during a women’s March Foundation rally in mid-May.

On June 3, Fisher will appear at West Hollywood’s Women’s Freedom Festival which, along with the traditional Dyke March, kicks off a weekend of Pride festivities June 3-5, 2022.

The free Women’s Freedom Festival–at Robertson, where the Dyke March starts and ends–features a mix of women power, pride power and great entertainment:

Women’s Freedom Festival lineup: LG (TeamGenius) / BOI Band / Native Latina / Vixen Noir / DJ Asha / Jackie Steele (MC) / Jen Kober / Shannon Matesky / Andy Sanchez / Gattison / King Cyborg / Mortasay.

Special guests include Melodye Perry performing “I Remember Nicole”, Emiliana Guereca, Founder of Women’s March LA Foundation, Melanie Nathan, Executive Director of African Human Rights Coalition and L-Frank Maniquez, Tongva/Ajachmem Artist & Activist.

Women’s Freedom Festival, June 3, 2022:

WHEN: Friday, June 3, 7-10 p.m. Free admission, live event.

WHAT: The Women’s Freedom Festival featuring LGBTQI+BIPOC and non-binary musicians, comedians, poets, and activists. Click for more details: L-Project LA.

WHERE: #WeHoPride Stage at 665 N. Robertson Blvd. at Santa Monica. WFF will begin immediately following the Dyke March that concludes at the same location.

Many more West Hollywood Pride festivities happen in and around West Hollywood Park, including the free WeHo Pride Street Fair, a 3-day ticketed OUTLOUD Raising Voices Music Festival, culminating with the inaugural WeHo Pride Parade on June 5.

Pride Month LGBTQ Arts Festival:

The LGBTQ Arts Festival (formerly known as One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival), runs for 40 days, from Harvey Milk Day (May 22) through the end of Pride Month, on Thursday, June 30.

Some highlights of the 2022 WeHo Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival include:

A Staged Reading of Dear Harvey: Stories of Harvey Milk featuring an all transgender and non-binary cast (May 22 – May 29)

Queer Diasporas: Lavender City of Dreams, an online exhibition as part of the Queer Biennial (May 27 – Aug 19)

Pride Poets, an interactive typewriter poetry project where you can get a custom poem written by an LGBTQ+ poet (June 4-5 and June 11-12)

Church of Trans Love, a fictitious transdo performative take on ecclesiastic rituals (June 5)

Pledge Allegiance to Your Flag! A Festival of LGBTQ+ Flags, a social art intervention (June 5)

Q Con, an LGBTQ comics convention, and GMCLA free concert (June 18)

For information on the WeHo Pride Weekend, Street Fair, and Parade taking place June 3 – 5, visit WeHo Pride. For more details, go to the City of West Hollywood pride website.