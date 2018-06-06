West Hollywood Hosts LA Pride

Kehlani and Tove Lo will headline the 2018 LA Pride Festival, taking place this weekend, from noon to 1 a.m. on Saturday, June 9, and Sunday, June 10, from noon to 11 p.m. Many other performers will take three Festival stages: Park Stage, Plaza Stage, and Boulevard Stage.

On Sunday, Michaela Ivri Mendelsohn will ride down Santa Monica Boulevard as grand marshal of the 2018 LA Pride Parade. Mendelsohn, CEO of Pollo West Group and Founder of TransCanWork, is a longtime LGBT activist and community leader.

“We are thrilled to have Michaela Mendelsohn, a long-time activist and respected trans woman in business today, as this year’s LA Pride Parade Grand Marshal,” said Estevan Montemayor, CSW Board President. “Michaela has been a strong LGBTQ+ advocate, especially by working to boost the hiring and inclusion of trans people in the workplace.”

The LA Pride Festival takes place in West Hollywood Park, along San Vicente Boulevard (between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue), and in the Pacific Design Center Plaza.

The main entrance to the Festival is located at San Vicente and Santa Monica Boulevards. A secondary entrance is located at San Vicente Boulevard and Melrose Avenue.

Parking is available at the Pacific Design Center and public lots, but taking public transportation is recommended.

Advance tickets are on sale until noon on Saturday.

General Admission*

Single Day (Saturday or Sunday) $30; full weekend $40.

Backstage Experience*

– Exclusive backstage access to the Park Stage

– Two (2) complimentary SKYY Vodka cocktails per day

– One (1) complimentary afternoon meal per day

Single Day (Saturday or Sunday) $250; full weekend $400

Discounted tickets ($15) for ADA, Military (active/veteran), and Seniors are available at the Festival Box Office only.