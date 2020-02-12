West Hollywood, NOW Present ‘Vagina Monologues’

The City of West Hollywood and the Hollywood Chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW) present the 4th annual production of “The Vagina Monologues” this weekend at the West Hollywood City Council Chambers.



Directed by Shaina Rosenthal, with Assistant Director Karen Eyres, and produced by John Erickson, the cast includes: Toni Sawyer, Connor Kelly-Eiding, Deshon Gray, Myra ‘Mikie” Friedman, Chela Demuir, Minzi, Zekiah Wright, Kristina Mitchell, Marie Cartier, West Hollywood Mayor Pro Tempore Lindsey Horvath, Gia Ryan, Jackie Steele, Mel Lubey, and former West Hollywood Mayor Abbe Land.



The production commemorates V-Day, the global activist movement to end violence against all women and girls (cisgender, transgender, and those who hold fluid identities that are subject to gender based violence).



With creativity and determination, activists around the world tirelessly work to end harassment, rape, battery, incest, female mutilation and sex slavery.

Since 1998, V-Day has raised over a 100 million dollars to benefit anti-violence efforts globally, largely through productions of “The Vagina Monologues.”

Tickets are $15. Proceeds to benefit Planned Parenthood Los Angeles and Hollywood NOW.

Both the Saturday and Sunday productions begin at 2 p.m. Validated parking will be provided in the five-story West Hollywood Park parking structure adjacent to the West Hollywood Library.

Co-sponsors include the City of West Hollywood’s Women’s Advisory Board and Transgender Advisory Board.

Get tickets here. Seating is limited!