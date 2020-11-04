What Now? LA Center Hosts FB Live Election Overview

Los Angeles LGBT Center CEO Lorri L. Jean will be joined by U.S. Representative Adam Schiff (CA–28th District); Phill Wilson, Founder of the Black AIDS Institute, and Dan Maldonado and Eve O’Toole, the Center’s Federal Advocates, on a post-election virtual community conversation via Facebook Live today, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m (PT) that will include an update on the election results and their impact on the LGBT community.

“Four years ago, on the evening immediately following the stunning U.S. presidential election, we held a community gathering at our Village at Ed Gould Plaza because, in times of crisis and turmoil, we find comfort and strength when we unite,” said Jean.

“This year’s community conversation, while virtual, is no different because so much is still at stake for the LGBT community. We must continue the fight to build a better world in which LGBT people thrive as healthy, equal, and complete members of society—no matter who becomes our next President.”

WHAT: What Happens Now?: A Post-Election Virtual Community Conversation

The Los Angeles LGBT Center will host a virtual community conversation, which includes a panel discussion and Q&A with leaders and allies of the LGBT movement.

WHO: Lorri L. Jean, CEO, Los Angeles LGBT Center

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (CA–28th District)

Phill Wilson, Founder, Black AIDS Institute

Dan Maldonado and Eve O’Toole, Federal Relations Representatives for the Los Angeles LGBT Center

WHEN: Wednesday, November 4, 2020

6 p.m. PT



WHERE: Facebook Live

facebook.com/lalgbtcenter