‘Whatever Happened to Baby Jane’ Outdoor Screening June 23

With “Feud” renewing interest in “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane” and stars Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, it’s likely that the 1962 film will draw significant crowds to the Out Under the Stars annual summer screening, hosted by the Los Angeles LGBT Center at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Friday, June 23, at 8:30 p.m.

The psychological thriller “is the quintessential movie that becomes more entertaining and riveting due to the sheer star power and on-screen chemistry of Bette Davis and Joan Crawford,” said Rani DeMesme-Anders, Center staff liaison of the Los Angeles Women’s Network (LAWN). “This spine-chiller isn’t simply campy but is a tour de force that revitalized these actresses’ careers. These Grande Dames aren’t just fighting each other—they’re fighting a society that told them they no longer mattered.”

All proceeds benefit the programs and services at the Center.

“What makes this twisted film about sibling rivalry much juicier are the behind-the-scenes stories of superwomen Bette Davis and Joan Crawford—two of the biggest actresses during the Golden Age of Hollywood,” said Tommy Johnson, chair of the Young Professionals Council (YPC). “We’re thrilled Hollywood Forever will be the #1 destination again to see—and to be seen—for a worthy cause!”

Tickets: A VIP Package for Two for $150 includes early entry at 6:30 p.m., a drive-on parking pass, a picnic basket filled with a bottle of wine and food pairings, and reserved premier picnic seating. The $25 general admission includes entry to the event at 7 p.m. Hollywood Forever Cemetery is located at 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles.

To purchase tickets online: lalgbtcenter.org/movie.

Members of LAWN and YPC get complimentary and early admission to the screening. To learn more or to join the LAWN, visit lalgbtcenter.org/lawn. To learn more or to join the YPC, visit lalgbtcenter.org/ypc.