Women’s Freedom Fest Oct. 20 Day of Art, Music, Inspiration

The L-Project LA presents the Women’s Freedom Festival–formerly known as Frida Fest–on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Recreation Park, 4900 E. 7th St., Long Beach.

Women’s Freedom Festival is a free day of art, music and inspiration for women and by women, a multi-cultural event open to all women and allies.

“As one of the founding board members, The L-Project has become one of my passion projects,” says L-Project President Chris Baldwin. “It is important to give space and support to our LGBTQI artists, poets, activists and musicians.”

Sepi Shyne

Keynote speakers include Nicole Renee Taylor, West Hollywood activist Sepi Shyne, and Angel Macias.

Entertainment includes DJ Gracy D and DJ Lancia, along with performances by Mz. Peachazz Band, JFP, Christina LaRocca, Halle Johnson, Alexius, Fawksey Band.



Deaf actress Jody Stevenson will sign the lyrics to the song “I Remember Nicole: A Global Anthem Reclaiming Power over Domestic Violence,” as she does in the anthem’s music video.

Halle Johnson

The creators of the music video, West Hollywood filmmakers Renee Sotile & Mj Godges, will also be in attendance (link to #IRememberNicole).

“We’re honored to be included in what is sure to be an amazing day,” they said in a statement, “especially since this is National Domestic Violence Month.”

Indeed, October is dedicated to building awareness of domestic violence, which research shows is often higher in LGBTQ relationships than with straight couples. “I Remember Nicole” is a tribute to Nicole Brown Simpson, who was a high-profile victim of domestic violence during her marriage to OJ Simpson.



Both Sotile and Godges credit L-Project President Chris Baldwin for her “unwavering advocacy and support of all LGBTQI women.”



“Chris’ sole motivation is to do good in the world. She has an open heart and she a good person in the true sense,” they said.

The L-Project LA is an all-volunteer organization, creating events for LGBTQI women and their families in the Greater Los Angeles area.

It’s mission is “to provide multicultural, educational events and programs to empower women who identify as lesbians, bisexual, trans or queer through the intersection of art and technology.”

“I believe as an organization, it is our duty to protect and preserve our LGBTQI women’s culture,” Baldwin said. “Our vision is to open a permanent gallery space for women using art & technology to education and inspire others to learn, love and lead. “



