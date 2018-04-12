WxW an Event for Women at Barnsdall Art Park April 22

Chaunte Wayans, Amanda-Faye Jimenez, Kate Rigg, Jackie Monahan, and Dana Eagle are among the comics set to perform at the free WxW: For Women By Women, hosted by the LA LGBT Center next Sunday, April 22, at Barnsdall Art Park.



The day of free outdoor fun also includes short films, live music and theater performances, a fashion show, interactive LBTQ-centric activities, and an outdoor resource fair. Stake out a picnic space to enjoy the day’s programs.

Hosted by the LA LGBT Center, complimentary food and hosted bar will be provided.

“The impact of the Women’s Marches happening nationwide and the empowering #MeToo movement are clear signs that all women deserve visibility and community now more than ever—regardless of their sexual orientations or gender identities,” said the Center’s Melantha Hodge, co-organizer of WxW. “This is our time to continue rising up and supporting each other as a community.”

Doors of the Barnsdall Gallery Theatre will open at noon for a short film program, screening Girl Night Stand directed by Jenna Laurenzo; Out Again directed by Robin Cloud; and Fran This Summer directed by Mary Evangelista.

The SORORITY theater troupe follows with new works by Gina Young, Nadia Vazquez, Natalie Nicole Dressel, Amber Hurst Martin, and Katie Liederman.

Hosted by Anna La Chocha, the Lesbian Culture Club will present the comedy show. Additional programs include a fashion show by Stuzo Clothing and live performances by music artists Stephanie Rice, Celina Graves, Terra Naomi, and LZ Love.

“What women need right now are role models who are vocal, creative, and unbridled—and that’s what they can expect at WxW,” said the Center’s Megan Phelps, event co-organizer. “We have selected a roster of amazing, talented women to influence, strengthen, and entertain our community.”

The resource fair includes AIDS/LifeCycle; Angel City Derby; an arts and crafts station by SparkleBlob; EVERYBODY Gym; Los Angeles LGBT Center programs (Audre Lorde Health Program; Center Action Network; Los Angeles Women’s Network; Resistance Squad; Senior Services; Young Professionals Council); a makeup station provided by April Love Pro Makeup Academy; Mistress Natalie; Stuzo Clothing; The Pleasure Chest; and World Dodgeball Society.

Music in the park provided by DJ 2lips, on-air disc jockey for the Los Angeles radio station Mega 96.3.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is the Official Vodka Sponsor. Ménage à Trois Wines is the Official Wine Sponsor.

WxW: For Women. By Women, hosted by the Los Angeles LGBT Center, is a day-long community celebration for LBTQ women and their allies. Barnsdall Art Park, 4800 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles. Free admission. For the latest details and programming, visit lalgbtcenter.org/wxw.

Schedule: Sunday, April 22

12 p.m. Doors Open at Barnsdall Gallery Theatre



12:15 – 12:45 p.m. Short Film Program

12:50 – 1:40 p.m. SORORITY Theater Performances

1:50 – 2:40 p.m. Lesbian Culture Club Comedy Show

3 – 3:15 p.m. Stuzo Clothing Fashion Show

3:15 – 4 p.m. Live Music Performances